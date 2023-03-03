The former Lake Norman High School softball coach, arrested last year on a felony indecent liberties with a student count, was charged with six additional charges Wednesday.

Thomas Patrick Strahan, 59, or Cornelius, was arrested on six counts of felony indecent liberties with a student and a magistrate set bond at $25,000.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Strahan was arrested in May 2022 on the felony charge after an investigation related to his role as a softball coach at LNHS. He was not a teacher in the Iredell-Statesville School System.

Campbell said based on the initial investigation, other juvenile victims were identified and interviewed. He said as a result of those interviews it was determined that Strahan had committed crimes involving other juveniles.

Strahan was arrested in Mecklenburg County.