Former Greyhound players remember intense, caring coach

On Nov. 14 1970, Southern Airways Flight 932 flight crashed in Huntington, West Virginia, killing all 75 onboard, including eight members of the coaching staff and 37 football players from the Marshall Thundering Herd football team. They were returning from Greenville after the East Carolina Pirates beat the Herd 17-14.
Many "Sons of Marshall" were lost that day, including one with ties to here in North Carolina.
Al Carelli Jr., a former Statesville High School assistant football coach, was one of those on board that rainy night in Huntington. Carelli also left his mark at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory where he graduated from before moving on to earn a master’s degree at UNC-Chapel Hill.
From 1965 to 1967, Carelli patrolled the sidelines in Statesville as an assistant coach. Some of his former players and coaches from those teams remember an intense coach who was a good man, and one they remember well when he coached the Greyhounds.
Bobby Stegall played under Carelli in 1966 and remembers the scars all over his coach's knees from surgeries from Carelli's playing days, but what he remembers more is the way Carelli carried himself.
"He would always after every win, he would always light up a cigar," Stegall said.
And there were plenty of times to light up a cigar as an offensive line coach, Carelli, and head coach Gene Abercrombie combined for many wins together.
Stegall remembers Carelli lighting up his players, too.
"He would get you by the face guard and literally pick you up off the ground by your helmet. That's why I say he'd get right in your face and that's why I say I know he liked to eat garlic," Stegall said with a laugh. "We learned to, whenever he got mad at us, we learned to unbuckle our chin strap when he came to get us. Because when he called us over there, that's where the helmet would slip off your head."
"We all were gonna undo our chinstraps, that way you didn’t end up hanging in the air," Ronnie Milam said, another of Carelli's former players.
Carelli was a character, but one that Stegall, Milam, and other former players like Chuck Goode described as an honest and good man, something that stuck out to them even as high schoolers. There were lessons they learned then, and others that they didn't realized until later.
"I was very fortunate to have extremely good coaches like that. It didn't dawn on me until later in life, but he was one of those men," Milam said. "He was a hard but fair coach, he cared about his kids. He taught you more about life that football, but you didn’t know it at the time. He influenced a lot of people and instilled things in you and built character that couldn't be done any other way. When you’re 16 or 17, you don’t realize those things. You learned about winning, desire, and that hard work paid off."
Milam said one thing that stuck out to him was something he said before he left Statesville to play football at Clemson.
"Don’t forget to give back to football."
Those words influenced him in his life both playing and coaching sports.
"I didn't at the time, but I know what he meant now," Milam said. "I don’t think I would have done those things if I didn'twant to give back some of those things I’d been given."
Working with Carelli
Fellow Statesville Greyhounds coach Dave Odom remembers Carelli as a passionate coach that knew how to reach players.
"He got a lot out of all of these players. He was young back then and that resonated with the young folks," Odom said. "If your players like the coach, they'll work a little harder."
"We did about as much as you could do with that bunch," Odom said.
Of course, Carelli was more than just a coach.
Odom also remembers how the young coach would end up at his house on Sundays when his wife would cook an extra pork chop for Carelli.
"He was hardworking and loyal," Odom said.
Daniel Mitchum, who served as the camera operator for Statesville's football team in 1966, remembers Carelli similarly. Both started teaching in 1965 at Statesville High School, and for both, it was a work in progress.
After a mishap recording the first game -- Mitchum recorded most of the game from the players' waist down after forgetting to switch lenses -- he learned from Carelli of his mistake, but with a little humor. He said both were just beginning to chase their dreams as far as careers went, Carelli in football, while Mitchum was looking at a career in music. While Mitchum said he was still finding his a world away in Okinawa while working for the Department of Defense, he was glad to learn Carelli was a step closer to his goal when his former co-worker took the job at Marshall.
"Al was my go-to guy," Mitchum said when it came to the football team. While they didn't run in the same social circles, he considered Carelli a friend.
When the news of the crash came in 1970, it wasn't easy for anyone, including Mitchum and Odom.
"It was a tragedy we lost him. I'm sure he would have kept advancing in his career," Odom said.
We Are... Marshall
Today in Huntington, the Thundering Herd takes on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, 50 years after the tragedy that took Carelli's life and 74 others.
But before the game, Marshall will hold the Memorial Fountain Ceremony where each year it remembers the lives lost, turning off the fountain until the spring. Carelli's photo will be hanging on a banner near the Memorial Student Center Plaza, looking over as the school remembers the lives lost.
His final day was as a Son of Marshall, but he is still remembered here in Statesville for the impact he made on the lives of those that knew him.
