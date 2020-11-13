Former Greyhound players remember intense, caring coach

Stegall remembers Carelli lighting up his players, too.

"He would get you by the face guard and literally pick you up off the ground by your helmet. That's why I say he'd get right in your face and that's why I say I know he liked to eat garlic," Stegall said with a laugh. "We learned to, whenever he got mad at us, we learned to unbuckle our chin strap when he came to get us. Because when he called us over there, that's where the helmet would slip off your head."

"We all were gonna undo our chinstraps, that way you didn’t end up hanging in the air," Ronnie Milam said, another of Carelli's former players.

Carelli was a character, but one that Stegall, Milam, and other former players like Chuck Goode described as an honest and good man, something that stuck out to them even as high schoolers. There were lessons they learned then, and others that they didn't realized until later.