Former firefighter, paramedic arrested on various charges

A former firefighter and paramedic faces misdemeanor drug charges stemming from a domestic incident, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Carey Jon Kovacs, 46, of Perth Road, Mooresville, was arrested on a felony larceny charge and misdemeanor charges of possession of a Schedule II drug (fentanyl), possession of a Schedule II drug (oxycodone), possession of a Schedule IV drug (tramadol), breaking and entering and two first-degree trespassing counts.

Kovacs was a firefighter in Miramar, Florida, when he was arrested in 2005 for selling ecstasy to several of the city’s firefighters.

As of 2019, he was listed as paramedic with Cabarrus County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Deputies were called Nov. 3 to a residence on Holt Lane in southern Iredell County, Campbell said.

A woman told deputies that she and Kovacs had been engaged but their relationship had ended in mid-October, Campbell said. She told deputies that Kovacs had been returning to her property since then, taking property from the residence and damaging property, he said.