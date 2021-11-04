 Skip to main content
Former firefighter, paramedic arrested on various charges
Former firefighter, paramedic arrested on various charges

  • Updated
A former firefighter and paramedic faces misdemeanor drug charges stemming from a domestic incident, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Carey Jon Kovacs, 46, of Perth Road, Mooresville, was arrested on a felony larceny charge and misdemeanor charges of possession of a Schedule II drug (fentanyl), possession of a Schedule II drug (oxycodone), possession of a Schedule IV drug (tramadol), breaking and entering and two first-degree trespassing counts.

Kovacs was a firefighter in Miramar, Florida, when he was arrested in 2005 for selling ecstasy to several of the city’s firefighters.

As of 2019, he was listed as paramedic with Cabarrus County.

Deputies were called Nov. 3 to a residence on Holt Lane in southern Iredell County, Campbell said.

A woman told deputies that she and Kovacs had been engaged but their relationship had ended in mid-October, Campbell said. She told deputies that Kovacs had been returning to her property since then, taking property from the residence and damaging property, he said.

Deputies applied for a search warrant for Kovacs’ residence. They found several items reported taken from Holt Lane and several narcotics, including a vial of fentanyl and several dosage units of oxycodone and tramadol, Campbell said.

A magistrate set bond at $3,000.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected, Campbell said.

Kovacs’ criminal history in North Carolina consists of driving-related charges.

image002.jpg

Kovacs
