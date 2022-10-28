Former balloon rally director charged with indecent liberties

The retired executive director of the National Balloon Rally Charities was arrested Thursday on two counts of indecent liberties with children.

Guy V. Welch, 64, of Strawberry Lane, Statesville, was arrested following an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell in a news release.

Campbell said the investigation began when a report was filed on Oct. 4 concerning a minor alleging to have been sexually assaulted. Detective Cody James investigated, gathering statements and details. The minor was interviewed at the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center.

James took the information gathered and met with members of the District Attorney’s Office. During that meeting, Campbell said, the determination was made that there was enough evidence to proceed with the two charges.

A magistrate issued a $100,000 bond on the charges.

Campbell said the incidents occurred in 2012 prior to Welch’s stint as the executive director of the NBRC. Welch retired following the end of this year’s BalloonFest.

Welch was previously the circulation director for the Statesville Record & Landmark and Mooresville Tribune. He also served in that capacity for the Iredell Free News.

Welch’s criminal history includes driving while impaired.

Welch did not return calls seeking comment on these charges.