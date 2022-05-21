 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Forest Park Presbyterian installs community prayer box

  • Updated
  • 0

Forest Park Presbyterian Church, located between Davie Avenue and Forest Park Drive, has installed a community prayer box for the neighbors and anyone who may be traveling through the area.

It is located on the Forest Park Drive side of the property at the driveway closest to East End Avenue. Folks can leave a written prayer request for the pastor, Scott Jeffreys, to read.

You may choose to have the request shared during the worship service, with a prayer group, or just for the pastor. You also have the option to leave your name and contact information, should you choose. You can visit at 1026 Davie Ave. and online at forestparkpres.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter to label misinformation surrounding armed conflict and crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert