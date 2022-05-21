Forest Park Presbyterian installs community prayer box

Forest Park Presbyterian Church, located between Davie Avenue and Forest Park Drive, has installed a community prayer box for the neighbors and anyone who may be traveling through the area.

It is located on the Forest Park Drive side of the property at the driveway closest to East End Avenue. Folks can leave a written prayer request for the pastor, Scott Jeffreys, to read.

You may choose to have the request shared during the worship service, with a prayer group, or just for the pastor. You also have the option to leave your name and contact information, should you choose. You can visit at 1026 Davie Ave. and online at forestparkpres.org.