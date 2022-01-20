Forecast sees winter weather wane, but Statesville prepares for any ice or snow

Be careful with generators. Do not operate them indoors, as deadly carbon monoxide poisoning can silently kill people and pets. If you have a generator, make sure to open your home’s circuit breaker as the generator can backfeed outside your home and create a hazard for line workers.

Make plans for special medical needs in case the power goes out even for a few hours or perhaps for several days. No electricity provider can guarantee uninterrupted power, and no one can guarantee all roads, businesses and services will be open.

If you have a loved one or neighbor who is having trouble taking care of themselves in normal times, show some care by encouraging them to make some storm preparation plans. Check on them during and after a storm or make sure someone else is doing so.

Use backup lighting methods responsibly. If you use candles to light your home after a power outage, take special care not to set anything on fire. Flashlights are much safer and brighter. LED camping lanterns also are superior to candles in terms of brightness, safety and portability.