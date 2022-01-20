Forecast sees winter weather wane, but Statesville prepares for any ice or snow

While it looked like ice and snow were going to be a bigger part of the forecast, it looks like the winter weather might be limited this weekend in Statesville
But that doesn’t mean it isn’t smart to plan ahead.
Nancy Davis, city public affairs director, said earlier in the week that because rain was likely to proceed any snow or ice, the city wasn’t putting down brine as it would likely be washed off.
There is still the threat of ice with the cold temperatures, however. The city plans to scrape away anything that sticks to the road. Davis said the city also plans to “attack” the main roads with salt and sand as needed, and that the city is prepared for another winter weather event.
But in case the weather does turn more icy and snowy, the city of Statesville has a few tips as well:
Report city of Statesville customer power outages to 704-878-3479. Duke and EnergyUnited customers must report outages to their utility company; the city will be unable to forward outage messages.
Stay as far away as possible from downed power lines; they can be dangerous even if someone is not touching them. Call the city’s outage number at 704-878-3479 to report downed lines.
Be careful with generators. Do not operate them indoors, as deadly carbon monoxide poisoning can silently kill people and pets. If you have a generator, make sure to open your home’s circuit breaker as the generator can backfeed outside your home and create a hazard for line workers.
Make plans for special medical needs in case the power goes out even for a few hours or perhaps for several days. No electricity provider can guarantee uninterrupted power, and no one can guarantee all roads, businesses and services will be open.
If you have a loved one or neighbor who is having trouble taking care of themselves in normal times, show some care by encouraging them to make some storm preparation plans. Check on them during and after a storm or make sure someone else is doing so.
Use backup lighting methods responsibly. If you use candles to light your home after a power outage, take special care not to set anything on fire. Flashlights are much safer and brighter. LED camping lanterns also are superior to candles in terms of brightness, safety and portability.
Be patient. If you see utility workers on your street, let them do their work and stay out of their work zones. If they appear to ignore you, don’t worry; they must restore power to the main lines first, and someone will return for your home.
Keep refrigerators and freezers closed as much as possible to prolong the life of the contents.
Look to the city’s website and social media pages for updates.
Monitor the weather if there is an impending or active storm event.
Keep calm. The city will constantly work until all power is restored to all locations capable of restoration.
Make advance preparation. Ready-to-eat food, bottled drinking water, blankets, coats, pet food, cars with full tanks of gas, spare flashlight batteries, portable radios, fully charged cellphones, cellphone charging banks and clean laundry are good to have on hand in advance of any storm or natural disaster situation.
If you must drive during winter weather, use windshield wipers and turn on the low beam headlights. Reduce speed, and increase following distance. Watch for shady spots, bridges and overpasses because they will be the first to freeze.
Kent Greene, Iredell County fire services and emergency management director, said earlier in the week for people to remain aware of the conditions and limit travel if needed.
