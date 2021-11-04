Food pantry shelves in Iredell running low

As food banks and other organizations look at their shelves as the holiday season approaches, it is what they don’t see right now that worries them.

“We are down to bare walls as we continue seeing an increase in the need for food,” Josh McCrary, of Iredell COAST, said.

“As fast as we get it it’s gone,” Mandy Howell, of Matthew 25, added.

Supply and demand, it is as simple as that, Joy Morrison, of Iredell Christian Ministries, said.

“We are starting to see a little of an uptick in folks that are coming to us for food,” Morrison said. And I think part of that is because the unemployment (assistance) has stopped for some of those folks. We are seeing a little bit of an uptick in folks that are coming which means we need more food in the pantry.”

This comes after some federal unemployment benefits through the CARES Act ended in September, a factor Morrison and others said they believed was a factor in the added demand.

Regardless of why, local food pantries are hoping that people can donate in a time of need to help their neighbors that are using those food banks.

As far as what to buy for the food banks, Morrison said shop like you would for yourself.