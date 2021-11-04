Food pantry shelves in Iredell running low

As food banks and other organizations look at their shelves as the holiday season approaches, it is what they don’t see right now that worries them.
“We are down to bare walls as we continue seeing an increase in the need for food,” Josh McCrary, of Iredell COAST, said.
“As fast as we get it it’s gone,” Mandy Howell, of Matthew 25, added.
Supply and demand, it is as simple as that, Joy Morrison, of Iredell Christian Ministries, said.
“We are starting to see a little of an uptick in folks that are coming to us for food,” Morrison said. And I think part of that is because the unemployment (assistance) has stopped for some of those folks. We are seeing a little bit of an uptick in folks that are coming which means we need more food in the pantry.”
This comes after some federal unemployment benefits through the CARES Act ended in September, a factor Morrison and others said they believed was a factor in the added demand.
Regardless of why, local food pantries are hoping that people can donate in a time of need to help their neighbors that are using those food banks.
As far as what to buy for the food banks, Morrison said shop like you would for yourself.
“Think about what their families enjoy and love when they go to the grocery store,” Morrison said. “Those are the, a lot of the same things that our folks love and enjoy: peanut butter, jelly, cereals, any kind of canned vegetables and fruit, any kind of canned meats.”
She said because often people in need don’t have many options for how to prepare food, canned meats like tuna and chicken are easy to fix.
Morrison said Iredell Christian Ministries gives out anything it gets, even unique items like venison, which some people ask for during deer season.
Howell said Matthew 25 needs canned and dry foods, including boxed macaroni and cheese, boxed dinner kits, grits, oatmeal.
“Several churches have donated, but client numbers are climbing so it’s going out as fast as it comes in. Monetary donations also help us buy food. We have been buying milk and eggs as those are not something we can get very often at Second Harvest (food bank). We also desperately need more volunteers,” Howell said.
While donating funds help, the strains of supply and demand are seen there, too. Even when ordering from the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, where they are able to get food for about $0.19 a pound, the added demand means organizations are at the mercy of what is available.
Nearly all organizations also are asking for help as the holidays approach; not only are regular donations needed but also supplies for Thanksgiving and Christmas meals.
