Food giveaway final event before move for Iredell COAST

The Iredell COAST Resale Shop & Community Food Bank will have its last hurrah today, as far as events go, as it gives away $2,500 worth of food thanks to a grant from the EnergyUnited Foundation.

“It really just depends as far as how many people are in each family. As you can see, we have plenty of food,” McCrary said as he gestured to a corner of the space in the Resale Shop where they had it ready for distribution. “Our goal is to give it all out so that we don’t have to move it to the new location. When we get there, we’ll restock, that’s our goal at least.”

The food giveaway begins today at 10 a.m. and lasts until noon or when the last bit of food is given away at the 833 N. Center St. location.

The move to Sullivan Road comes as McCrary said they’ve outgrown their current location thanks to support from the community.

“It feels great. We just opened here in September, so the growth between September and now has just been incredible, and the support has been incredible,” McCrary said.

The doors at the Forest Heights Shopping Center location will remain open until April 17 while they hold a yellow dot clearance sale ranging from 25-75% off until their last day there. On May 8, Iredell COAST will open their doors on Sullivan Road and host a community yard sale that day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, see www.IredellCOAST.com.

