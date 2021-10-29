Food for Days, G4G Ministries benefit from Love United Iredell campaign

Six months have passed since our 2021 Love United Iredell program. In partnering closely with 11 agencies in need, we were able to raise $28,184 for Iredell nonprofit agencies and it was part of the $1.5 million raised for Iredell County in the past year. Today’s examples on how the Love United Iredell donations which you made to us have impacted the community are:

Food For Days

The funds raised through Love United Iredell allowed Food for Days to feed seven children for an entire school year. Each child received a total of 210 meals. Food For Days recently received a letter from a single mom of a junior high student and she was out of work for a time and was so thankful for the weekend meal bags for her son. The mother said it was very helpful during that time in their lives. Food for Days just started our 10th year of service in September and are currently in 15 schools serving as many as 460 students.

G4G Ministries

