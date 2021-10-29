Food for Days, G4G Ministries benefit from Love United Iredell campaign

Six months have passed since our 2021 Love United Iredell program. In partnering closely with 11 agencies in need, we were able to raise $28,184 for Iredell nonprofit agencies and it was part of the $1.5 million raised for Iredell County in the past year. Today’s examples on how the Love United Iredell donations which you made to us have impacted the community are:
Food For Days
The funds raised through Love United Iredell allowed Food for Days to feed seven children for an entire school year. Each child received a total of 210 meals. Food For Days recently received a letter from a single mom of a junior high student and she was out of work for a time and was so thankful for the weekend meal bags for her son. The mother said it was very helpful during that time in their lives. Food for Days just started our 10th year of service in September and are currently in 15 schools serving as many as 460 students.
G4G Ministries
We used the Love United Iredell funds to support our mobile grilling ministry. G4G is unique because instead of people coming to us to be fed, we meet them where they are. At each event G4G pulls the community together. We partner with other nonprofits and ministries within a 5-mile radius of the event site. At an average event, G4G serves 350 hungry people. The impact is much greater than filling their empty stomachs. Through food G4G connects individuals to the community at large. We partner with health fairs, local churches, community food banks, clothing ministries, The Housing Authority, and others. These events connect the community through food, prayer, caring and hospitality.
G4G is equipped to cook and serve everything on the go so that we can provide delicious meals at no cost to the homeless, lower income families, children, and impoverished individuals. G4G provides meals on Saturday because of the gap between regular feeding programs (such as public school feeding programs). G4G events are held in communities where the average family income is less than $26,000 a year, and on many occasions the income is much less. G4G provides meals which include 1/4 chicken, beans, slaw, roll, dessert and plastic ware.
G4G’s 2021 goal is to feed 8,750 people during 25 events and to provide 2,125 hours of volunteering on-site. G4G not only wants to provide nourishing food, but we want to fill individuals with food that’s good and hope that will last long after the food is gone.
A big thank you to all of our 2021 Love United Iredell agencies and community partners! A special thanks to all of our sponsors and partners: Randy Marion Chevrolet of Statesville & Randy Marion Ford Lincoln GM, 92.9 & 500 WAME Real Country, GG’s Art Frames Gift, Iredell Free News, Record and Landmark, McDonald’s, Doosan Bobcat, and Iredell Statesville Schools for donating funds to make all 11 of these projects become a reality! Keep your eyes and ears open, because another Love United Iredell will be occurring Feb. 6-20. And we will be soliciting applications for participating agencies later this year.
Right now, the annual campaign for United Way of Iredell County is occurring and anyone is able to make a donation to local nonprofit agencies by sending a text to 41444 with the message UWIredell or through https://bit.ly/UWIredell
Sara Lewis is the director of community engagement and foundation relations and of the United Way of Iredell.