Memorial Day is now behind us; unofficially, summer has begun and folks will be going on vacations. If you have the opportunity, may I echo the famous words, “Go West, young man…”? They are attributed to author and newspaper editor Horace Greely (1811-1872).

Mr. Greely felt that opportunity could be found in that direction. I don’t know about opportunity, but there is much of America to be seen in that direction.

For instance, you might want to visit Yellowstone National Park. It is larger than you thought. Mostly in Wyoming, Yellowstone is some 3,500 square miles in area, three times the area of Rhode Island and a third larger than Delaware. Judy, our late Scottish terrier Molly Carol, and I made an extended trip west and visited Yellowstone back in the fall of 2010.

Judy and I had lived in Gretna, Louisiana, when I was in the Navy, so technically, at least by my Eastern Seaboard (North Carolina) way of thinking, we had been in the West. Anything west of the Mississippi was THE WEST to me. Besides, as further proof, many Louisianans wore cowboy hats and boots.

I got to thinking about our odyssey of 13 years ago recently as I was reading “Pecked to Death by Ducks,” (New York: Vintage Books, 1993), a great collection of travel stories by Tim Cahill.

Mr. Cahill is a native Tennessean born in 1944. His story, “The Bison Ballet,” in Pecked to Death… brought back memories of our only close encounter with the large, hump-backed buffalo. Cahill has authored at least 10 books. I have read four of them and plan to read the rest.

The American buffalo (Bison bison is its proper scientific name) is an impressive beast by almost any standard. If it was a carnivore, it would rank higher in the Fear Factor category, perhaps up there with T. Rex. As it is, a mature male can easily weigh in excess 2,000 pounds and can outrun a horse in a quarter mile sprint from a standing start. I was not too sure of buffalo feelings toward stopped cars in general and stopped blue Chevy Equinoxes in particular.

As one motors through Yellowstone, one observes forms of wildlife not usually seen in the Tar Heel State. We saw elk, deer, big horn sheep, pronghorn antelope and other animals of the West. Although not a form of animal life, I swear I saw a tumbleweed bravely dash across the highway in front of us while we were driving through New Mexico. Judy was resting her eyes at the time, but Molly saw it.

I should mention here that at this time (September 2010) Molly was less than a year old and had never been away from home for long nor on an extended drive, but our worries proved to be groundless. Molly was a lady the whole time and folks who saw her frequently came up to pet her and introduce themselves to us. One elderly couple that saw her at Yellowstone was moved to tears; they had not been able to bring their Scottie with them.

The most impressive beast, though, and the one we observed closest up, was the aforesaid buffalo. I had not researched “buffalo” before our journey, but I knew Yellowstone had some buffalo and several other things about this magnificent American mammal.

When I was a child, I would occasionally discover a “buffalo nickel” in the change I got when I purchased a comic book at Mooresville Drug Co. in Mooresville. Our government minted these iconic coins from 1913 to 1938. They were still in general circulation in the 1950s.

We have a Buffalo Shoals Road in Iredell County, hinting that perhaps there were buffalo seen around here in olden days.

The Eastern cousin of the plains buffalo lived in North Carolina as late as the 1700s, the woodlands bison. The English author and explorer John Lawson wrote in 1709 in his “A New Voyage to Carolina” that North Carolina was the home of “Plenty of Buffaloes….”

There is also a drawing of one of the animals in John Brickell’s 1743 sketch of North Carolina wildlife. These bison were somewhat smaller than their Western cousins.

Native Americans living in the Great Plains had viewed the buffalo as a sort of mobile general store. They ate its flesh, made blankets and tents from its hides, used its skull in ceremonies, made its sinews into cordage and even boiled its hooves to make a sort of glue, to list just a few uses.

Judy and I had recently purchased a brand-new blue Chevy Equinox and decided to see some of trans-Mississippi America while we still had our health. Molly, our Scottish terrier, had never been west of North Carolina that we knew of. Molly, bless her heart, was always ready to go anywhere in a motor vehicle. She proved to be an amiable companion and traveler.

Two of the three of us had a mental “bucket list” of things we’d like to see as we motored toward the sunset. The list, in no particular order, included Meteor Crater, Arizona; Carlsbad Caverns, New Mexico; Yellowstone National Park, the St. Louis Arch; Roswell, New Mexico; the Grand Canyon, Mount Rushmore and the relatively nearby Crazy Horse Memorial in South Dakota; and the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas.