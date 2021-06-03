 Skip to main content
Fly-In/Drive-In scheduled for Saturday at Statesville Regional Airport
Fly-In/Drive-In scheduled for Saturday at Statesville Regional Airport

The EAA 309 Annual Fly-In/Drive-In will be held Saturday at the Statesville Regional Airport, 238 Airport Road.

The event will start at 9 a.m. with the Young Eagle Flights and a period classic car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Young Eagles Flights, which will continue until 1 p.m., features free flights for children 8 to 17.

A Veterans Honor Guard Ceremony will be held at 2 p.m.

The event will feature period warbirds, airplanes, hot dogs and hamburgers, ice cream, raffle tickets and a silent auction.

For more information, visit eaa309.club.

