Flu deaths, cases up in Iredell County

The predictions of a more dangerous and deadlier flu season are proving to be true so far across the country and in Iredell County as well.

The numbers from the Iredell County Health Department already show a deadlier flu season in Iredell County as there have already been 22 adult deaths and one pediatric flu death in the county, compared to seven total deaths in the same time period from 2019.

While in November 2019 there were fewer than 250 reported cases, Iredell County went from 148 cases being reported in early October to more than 959 later that month while. At the end of the second week of November, there have been 3,443 positive cases reported in North Carolina.

Sierra Ashworth, a public information officer with the Iredell County Health Department cautioned that like with COVID-19, these numbers don’t show every infection or death.

“Like with COVID-19, positive cases do not truly reflect the level of community spread. Individuals without access to a medical provider or testing, or those who do not seek medical treatment, will not be included in the positive case totals. In short, we are seeing a significant increase in positive cases from week to week, compared to previous flu seasons,” Ashworth said.

Flu was the cause of 5.3% of emergency room visits in Iredell County earlier this month, much higher than the 1.2% in November of 2019.

And with the holidays and the related gatherings that are a part of them, those numbers are expected to rise due to a number of reasons.

For the flu, the number of cases had dropped during the pandemic as preventative measures like hand-washing, covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, staying home when sick, and wearing a mask were more commonly practiced during the early parts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ashworth said.

“Once these prevention strategies were no longer required, and we have returned to pre-pandemic behaviors, more people are experiencing common seasonal illnesses,” Ashworth said.

And that isn’t the only thing on the health department’s radar either.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) activity began sooner than normal and there are more positive cases in comparison to prior years.

“While our COVID-19 transmission level for Iredell County is low, individuals still get sick with and are hospitalized for the illness every week. It is possible to have the flu and COVID-19 simultaneously,” Ashworth said.

Ashworth said that the ICHD is trying to remind everyone that while most survive, influenza can be deadly.“Influenza can cause serious illness and even death for some individuals. It is misinformation to believe that everyone who gets the flu will have a mild case without serious illness,” Ashworth said.

She said that the risk for a serious illness from the flu includes children younger than 5, pregnant women, people older than 65, and those with certain chronic medical conditions, such as heart or lung disease.

“However, over half of children who die from flu have no known medical condition that would put them at higher risk,” Ashworth noted.

Prevention

Studies show that the risks that come from influenza can be prevented with yearly flu vaccines. Ashworth noted the risk of flu-related deaths can be cut in half for children with high-risk medical conditions and by two-thirds for healthy children.

While there are often symptoms that came with getting the vaccine in a day or two after receiving it, Ashworth said those are common as the person’s body responds to the vaccines and develops antibodies to fight the virus. While it isn’t perfect in prevention, it can make symptoms more mild for those who get it which can be vital in more high-risk patients.The CDC recommends flu vaccinations for those older than 6 months and is available at many medical facilities, pharmacies, and the health department. To find a flu vaccine near you, visit www.vaccines.gov/find-vaccines.

The ICHD says the following precautions should be taken to protect against the spread of flu and other viruses:

Get your flu vaccine

Flu vaccines can be given simultaneously with bivalent COVID-19 boosters for eligible people.

Stay home from work or school when sick to avoid spreading infection to others.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and then discard the tissue promptly.

To layer up protection, people can practice the 3Ws — wearing a face covering over your nose and mouth, waiting 6 feet apart, and washing your hands often can help slow the spread of flu and other respiratory viruses.

For young children and infants, avoid kissing or close face-to-face contact with them to prevent the spread of RSV, and other respiratory illnesses. There is no RSV vaccine yet, but the same prevention strategies we use for COVID-19 and the flu can help stop the spread.