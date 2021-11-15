Flow Toyota helps Salvation Army with its mission this holiday season

The Salvation Army of Iredell County looks to many to enjoy the holidays each year, but on Monday, it was on the receiving end of the holiday spirit.

Flow Toyota of Statesville said it is simply giving back to the community in the form of letting the Salvation Army use a courtesy vehicle as it goes about its holiday business.

“The owner of our company, he emphasizes to us being strong partners with the community as we can,” Todd Harkins, general manager at Flow Toyota, said.

Flow Toyota is lending the organization a minivan for the holiday season as it goes about raising money through the Red Kettle campaign and while giving gifts through its Angel Tree program. The van will be used by the Salvation Army as it posts its red kettles across the community and other activities as shoppers begin to stuff their stockings and buy gifts for under the Christmas tree.

“This donation is well over $3,000. If we had to rent a vehicle for 30 days, it would be astronomical. It would be very expensive, so this is a big blessing,” Maj. Joe Muré said.

With supply-and-demand issues affecting car dealerships and many other businesses, he said, he was a little hesitant to ask this year but the Flow dealerships along Folger Drive were happy to oblige.