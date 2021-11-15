Flow Toyota helps Salvation Army with its mission this holiday season

The Salvation Army of Iredell County looks to many to enjoy the holidays each year, but on Monday, it was on the receiving end of the holiday spirit.
Flow Toyota of Statesville said it is simply giving back to the community in the form of letting the Salvation Army use a courtesy vehicle as it goes about its holiday business.
“The owner of our company, he emphasizes to us being strong partners with the community as we can,” Todd Harkins, general manager at Flow Toyota, said.
Flow Toyota is lending the organization a minivan for the holiday season as it goes about raising money through the Red Kettle campaign and while giving gifts through its Angel Tree program. The van will be used by the Salvation Army as it posts its red kettles across the community and other activities as shoppers begin to stuff their stockings and buy gifts for under the Christmas tree.
“This donation is well over $3,000. If we had to rent a vehicle for 30 days, it would be astronomical. It would be very expensive, so this is a big blessing,” Maj. Joe Muré said.
With supply-and-demand issues affecting car dealerships and many other businesses, he said, he was a little hesitant to ask this year but the Flow dealerships along Folger Drive were happy to oblige.
Money put in the red kettles make up roughly 10% of the Salvation Army’s budget.
“Let’s just hope our little part of North Carolina that people are able to give. People will, I know that, that’s how Carolinians are. We just hope they are able to and thank them in advance for what they are able to do,” Muré said.
“We’re hoping people are still going out and getting in the Christmas spirit,” Maj. Joann Muré said.
Since last year, the local Salvation Army has expanded its advisory board and overcome adversity.
At this time last year, as it prepared for its bell-ringing campaign, a storm knocked over a tree onto the Salvation Army’s building. Only one minor injury and moderate damage were reported.
Like everyone else, the COVID-19 pandemic also made doing what the Salvation Army has always done more difficult. While there were people still standing outside and ringing bells, with fewer shoppers out in public, the Salvation Army opened up its online donation options as well.
How you can help
In Statesville, shoppers can drop donations in the red kettles set up at Belk, Walmart, Hobby Lobby and Food Lion, 1650 E. Broad St. There also will be a location at Ingles in December.
In Mooresville, kettles will be set up at Belk, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Hobby Lobby and the Food Lion on River Highway.
The Salvation Army of Iredell County said there are three more ways people and businesses can help as the holiday season approaches:
Bell ringers are needed to watch over the red kettles set up at local locations. For information, go to redkettlevolunteer.org
Businesses can host an Angel Tree, where shoppers can pick a child’s name and wish list to get gifts for them. For information, contact Joann Muré at joann.mure@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 704-872-5623.
If you’re looking for an online option, the Salvation Army has ways for you or your organization to set up a virtual one at iredellredkettle.org.
For information about the Salvation Army of Iredell County, go to salvationarmycarolinas.org/iredell/home.
