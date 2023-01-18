 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Florida woman arrested on drug charge after traffic stop

  • 0

A stop for a traffic violation resulted in the arrest of a Florida woman for possession of heroin.

Toni Nicole Sutton, 29, of Jensen Beach, Florida, was charged with felony possession of heroin and felony maintaining a vehicle for use or sale of controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $7,500.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said that on Friday, Deputy Cory Wilson of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) team stopped a vehicle on Knox Farm Road for a traffic violation.

While Wilson spoke with the driver, Deputy Codey Moncus and his canine, Bosco, walked around the vehicle and Bosco gave a positive indication as to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle, Campbell said.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found heroin and drug paraphernalia, Campbell said.

People are also reading…

Sutton’s history includes DWI and misdemeanor providing false information to a police officer.

image003.jpg

Sutton
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Upcoming solar eclipse will be the last one visible from the U.S. for decades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert