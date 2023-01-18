Florida woman arrested on drug charge after traffic stop

A stop for a traffic violation resulted in the arrest of a Florida woman for possession of heroin.

Toni Nicole Sutton, 29, of Jensen Beach, Florida, was charged with felony possession of heroin and felony maintaining a vehicle for use or sale of controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $7,500.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said that on Friday, Deputy Cory Wilson of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) team stopped a vehicle on Knox Farm Road for a traffic violation.

While Wilson spoke with the driver, Deputy Codey Moncus and his canine, Bosco, walked around the vehicle and Bosco gave a positive indication as to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle, Campbell said.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found heroin and drug paraphernalia, Campbell said.

Sutton’s history includes DWI and misdemeanor providing false information to a police officer.