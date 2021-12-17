Florida man hit by own vehicle after striking parked tractor-trailer

A Florida man was seriously injured early Friday morning when he was struck by own vehicle after it hit a parked tractor-trailer on the exit ramp from Interstate 77 North at Turnersburg Highway.

George Kendall Gordon of Madison, Fla., was transported via Iredell EMS to Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem. Troopers said he was seriously injured.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said that around 4:42 a.m. Friday, Gordon’s vehicle struck the rear of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the off ramp to Exit 54. Gordon’s vehicle ran off the road to the right and hit the parked truck, the patrol reported.

Gordon then got out of his vehicle, and when he did a third vehicle, which was traveling north on the off ramp, struck Gordon’s vehicle, the patrol said. Gordon, who as standing on the driver’s side of his vehicle, was then struck by his own vehicle, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.