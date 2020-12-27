 Skip to main content
Flooding claims lives, causes millions of dollars in damage in Iredell
Flooding claims lives, causes millions of dollars in damage in Iredell

The Statesville soccer complex flooded earlier this year.

Several times in 2020, heavy rains created flooding situations in Iredell County.

The worst of the flooding came in November when a large amount of rain fell and washed out bridges and roads, and claimed two lives in a wreck. In neighboring Alexander County, six people died in flooding at a campground and in a wreck.

Tropical Storm Eta dumped nearly 10 inches of rain on Iredell County and the resulting damages prompted Gov. Roy Cooper to include the county in a state disaster declaration.

The SBA Disaster loans provide financial assistance to those affected by the flooding to repair or replace the property that was damaged in the storm.

Iredell County Emergency Management Director Kent Greene told the Iredell County Board of Commissioners that 13 homes were damaged or destroyed and property damages neared $1 million. Businesses sustained about $600,000 in damages and those numbers were expected to rise. Damages to roads and bridges are expected to be in the millions, he said.

While this storm was the most devastating, flooding caused damages in February. That storm flooded about 30 roads and knocked down trees, which in turn caused large numbers of power outages. Conditions improved within a couple of days.

The same cannot be said for the November storm damage. Some roads and bridges are still in need of repairs.

