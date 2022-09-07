 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fleetwood Mac tribute band to perform Saturday in Taylorsville

Landslide photo with logo.jpg

Landslide, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, will perform Saturday in Taylorsville.

 Photo used with permission

The public is invited to enjoy a free concert featuring Landslide — A Tribute To Fleetwood Mac on Saturday from 7-9 p.m. on the Rotary Performance Stage at the Alexander County Courthouse Park, 101 W. Main Ave. in Taylorsville. The performance is sponsored by Alexander County Government.

Paying homage to one of the greatest bands in music history, Landslide performs all the popular Fleetwood Mac songs from the 1970s and '80s, as well as hits from band members’ solo careers.

With Landslide’s genuine love and reverence for Fleetwood Mac, they spare no effort in captivating fans with a quality, authentic concert experience. The band is a professional-level tribute act based out of the Charlotte area. Band members include Karen Pressley Byrd (Stevie Nicks), Nadia Lena Shutkufski (Christine McVie), Jason Fava (Lindsay Buckingham), Mickey Byrd (John McVie), and Jamison Sampson (Mick Fleetwood).

Food trucks will be on-site with food for sale to concertgoers. Food trucks include Village Inn Pizza, Urban Flavor, and Carolina Kettle Corn. The splash pad will be open for the children to enjoy. Please bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the show.

Check out Landslide on Facebook at www.facebook.com/landslidenc to learn more about the band.

All park rules apply. No alcohol, tobacco, coolers, tents, or dogs are allowed.

