Five ways to tap Into your inner leader

The Oxford English Dictionary defines “leadership” with a surprisingly brief list of examples given the complexity of this word. The most commonly referenced is, “the state or position of being a leader.” However, in my opinion, the more accurate representation of leadership is: “the act of leading a group of people or an organization” (emphasis added).
You can find opportunities to be a leader at work regardless of the position you hold. As we all know, leadership doesn’t necessarily align with a title. Leadership comes in many forms, and, more likely than not, is reflected throughout your team. In my experience, the true focus of leadership is teamwork and how you support each other. If you can cultivate your own leadership style throughout your professional career, you’ll not only benefit your employer but you’ll also have the tools to perform as a top employee in any role.
Here are some of my insights on how leadership shines through one’s actions at any career level, along with tips on how you can tap into your natural leadership qualities. We can see these acts of leadership represented in any type of company, from entry-level workers all the way up to the executive offices.
1. Keep track of your responsibilities. Each role comes with its own unique set of responsibilities. Knowing your specific tasks and keeping track of them helps you perform your job efficiently. It also helps you monitor your workload so you don’t get overwhelmed. Why is managing your own workload a key to being a good leader? Taking on too much can spread you too thin, which affects how well you complete your tasks and adds to your stress. On the other hand, if you easily complete tasks and regularly pitch in to help coworkers, you may be ready for more responsibility. Tracking your daily work is also helpful for your annual review with your supervisor to clarify your responsibilities and discuss raise and promotion opportunities.
2. Keep detailed notes. Notes are a helpful way of keeping yourself and others informed. A large part of leadership is sharing information throughout your team. When you learn of updates or changes, jot them down for future reference. Take notes when your team has meetings. By creating this habit, you’ll notice that it’s easier to navigate the changes that occur in the workplace. Your ability to document and communicate these changes to others will provide your team with a sense of stability and comfort knowing that everyone is on the same track. You’ll become the go-to person on your team when people want to know what’s going on.
3. Ask questions. Being inquisitive is a great leadership trait. Asking questions provides clarification, reduces misunderstandings, and boosts communication within your team. Often, asking questions presents opportunities for more possibilities and better solutions. Through asking questions, you can be the one to tap into previously overlooked areas, meaning you’ll play a significant role in the overall outcome. The ability to ask — and receive — questions is a skill that thrives in a team setting and is a true reflection of leadership.
4. Be dependable. This is one of the greatest leadership skills you can acquire throughout your career. In order to lead, you must be present and instill trust within your team. Demonstrate your reliability by being punctual, completing assigned tasks, and being an effective communicator. If you are unable to keep your commitments with others, offer alternate plans. Being a dependable teammate shows great leadership qualities and provides stability to the team as a whole.
5. Listen and follow through. I have saved the best for last. The ability to actively listen, in my opinion, is the most important and essential element in leadership. A good leader absorbs information and carries it through with their actions, as opposed to doing most of the talking with little input from others. You can demonstrate your listening ability by tackling a new task and completing it correctly (don’t forget the earlier tips to ask questions and take notes!). This shows your team that you can take in the information provided and put it into action. Your attention to detail reflects how seriously you take your role, and your abilities as a leader.
I hope that this article has given you helpful tips to tap into your inner leader no matter where you are in your career. You can use them to spot leadership potential within your teams, too!
Jordan Joines is the employment services manager at Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina’s Workforce Development Center in Iredell County