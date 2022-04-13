Five vehicles destroyed in car hauler fire on Interstate 40

Five vehicles were destroyed and a sixth damaged when a car hauler caught on fire Wednesday morning.

Trooper Stephen Whiting of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the car hauler, operated by Autobahn Transport, was traveling west on Interstate 40. Shortly after 9 a.m., the driver told troopers, he heard a noise and felt a vibration in the trailer. When the driver checked his mirrors, Whiting said, he saw smoke around the rear of the trailer.

The driver pulled over on the shoulder near the 157 mile marker and found heavy fire around the right rear trailer tire and it was already spreading into the cars.

Cool Springs and County Line fire departments responded and quickly knocked down the fire, Whiting said.

Both westbound lanes were temporarily shut down to protect fire personnel and passing motorists from exploding parts on the vehicles, Whiting said.

The cars were being transported to the Manheim Auto Auction in Statesville.

There were no injuries reported and no secondary crashes were reported as a result of the fire and lane closures.