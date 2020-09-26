Five tips for buying your first home

Approach fixer-uppers with caution. Unless you are confident the house you’re buying has been deeply discounted based on the current housing prices in your area, you may place yourself at greater financial risk if your new home requires a lot of work. Be realistic about what you can afford in terms of fix ups. If you have the time and know how to retile the bathroom, paint the living room or enhance the landscaping, a moderate fixer-upper could be worth the financial investment. Otherwise, to avoid overextending yourself, you may want to look for a home that is in good shape and will stay that way for the foreseeable future.

Limit your demands. If you want to make a compelling offer, particularly in a strong real estate market, you may want to be selective about the conditions you’re adding to your offer. An inspection contingency is smart but asking for extensive repairs may tip the scales in favor of another buyer who is less demanding.

Do your research so you’re ready to act. Buying a home can be a very emotional decision and it’s important to go into the process well prepared. Take some time to lay out your priorities and research the market. What’s most important to you long-term – resale value, location, school district, number of bedrooms? Be practical about what you can truly afford and take the time to obtain preapproval from your bank or mortgage company. When you start seriously looking, you may have to act fast if you find the perfect house for you. If you’re prepared and thoughtful at the beginning of the process, you’ll be in a better position to make the right move.

Sheri Bistreich, CFP® is a Financial Advisor with Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. She specializes in financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 33 years. To contact her, you may call 704-872-8181. She is located at 642 Signal Hill Drive Ext Statesville, NC 28625.