Five people face numorous felony larceny and drug charges

Five people were arrested last month on felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from a series of incidents investigated by the Iredell County’s Sheriff’s Office.
The investigations started Jan. 2 when deputies received a report about the theft of a 2019 Honda Rancher ATV and the attempted theft of a 2020 Honda ATV from the Olin Turf Farm in the area of Tomlin Mill Road, Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
That case, along with those from thefts at other businesses in the area, was assigned to detectives who saw similarities in them, which led detectives to determine several suspects who lived near the crime scenes were involved, Campbell said.
On Feb. 11, deputies went to the residence at 694 Turnersburg Highway after receiving information about the location of a stolen motor vehicle, Campbell said. There they found a 1982 Jeep Scrambler that matched the description of one stolen Jan. 17 at Doosan Portable Power.
While there, deputies found Christopher Gage Handy, 24, of Statesville. Handy said he recently purchased the Jeep, Campbell said. But deputies seized the vehicle when they found that it had been recently spray-painted black and its original vehicle identification number had been removed and altered.
In another incident, deputies responding Feb. 20 to a call about an occupied suspicious vehicle at a barn on Lundy Road found a 1992 Ford Explorer displaying a fictitious license plate, Campbell said.
The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Lane Alexander Perry, 26, of Salisbury, and Chelsea Nicole Millsaps, 30, of Statesville. A records check showed that Perry had an outstanding order for arrest for failure to appear on a misdemeanor larceny charge in Rowan County. Deputies arrested him and Millsaps after a search of their vehicle yielded methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, Campbell said.
The final incident developed from information obtained from Millsaps about two people living at 340 Lundy Road. On Feb. 23, sheriff’s detectives and deputies from the warrant squad went there to serve an order for arrest on Jonathan Ray Lowman, 36, of Statesville, the owner of the residence, for failure to appear on a violation of a domestic violence protective order, Campbell said.
While traveling to 340 Lundy, deputies received information that Handy, who was wanted on larceny of a motor vehicle and altering a vehicle identification number charges, also was living there, Campbell said.
Handy was found hiding in the home’s attic near a loaded AK-47-style rifle, Campbell said.
Lowman and Jody Randall Swaim, 37, of Statesville, were found hiding together in another area of the attic. Swaim had numerous felony arrest warrants for absconding from probation in January 2021, Campbell said.
After the three men were arrested, Detectives J. Graves, and D.C. Wyatt saw several items matching stolen property descriptions from recent local larceny reports and numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia, Campbell said. The detectives secured the residence and applied for a search warrant.
The stolen 2019 Honda Rancher ATV also was found there. It had been spray painted with different colors, Campbell said, and its identifying numbers had been ground off.
Using surveillance photos, Wyatt identified Lowman and Swaim as the suspects in the ATV theft, Campbell said.
The following charges were filed:
Perry was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear. Bond was set at $11,000.
Millsaps was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,000.
Swaim was charged with felony larceny, felony attempted felony larceny and felony conspire to commit felony larceny. Bond was set at $75,000.
Handy was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony larceny of motor vehicle parts, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony attempted felony larceny and felony alteration of a motor vehicle identification number. Bond was set at $45,000.
Lowman was charged with felony possession of heroin, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in violation of a domestic violence protective order. Bond was set at $75,000.
This investigation is ongoing, Campbell said.
Perry’s history includes felony larceny of a firearm, felony possession of a stolen firearm and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, consuming alcohol under 21 years of age, DWI, driving after consuming alcohol, driving while license is revoked, larceny and interference with an electronic monitoring device.
Millsaps’ history includes felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and breaking or entering a motor vehicle and misdemeanor fictitious information to an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny and second-degree trespassing.
Swaim’s history includes felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule IV substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II substance and possession of a methamphetamine precursor and misdemeanor charges of resisting a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, DWI, larceny, fictitious information to an officer and assault inflicting serious injury.
Handy’s history includes felony larceny after breaking or entering, possession of controlled substance in jail or prison, possession of methamphetamine, sell or deliver of a Schedule II substance, interference with a jail or prison fire suppression system and larceny of a firearm and misdemeanor injury to personal property, larceny, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana.
Lowman’s history includes misdemeanor possession of an alcoholic beverage under 21 years of age and domestic violence protection order violation.
