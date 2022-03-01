Five people face numorous felony larceny and drug charges

Five people were arrested last month on felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from a series of incidents investigated by the Iredell County’s Sheriff’s Office.

The investigations started Jan. 2 when deputies received a report about the theft of a 2019 Honda Rancher ATV and the attempted theft of a 2020 Honda ATV from the Olin Turf Farm in the area of Tomlin Mill Road, Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

That case, along with those from thefts at other businesses in the area, was assigned to detectives who saw similarities in them, which led detectives to determine several suspects who lived near the crime scenes were involved, Campbell said.

On Feb. 11, deputies went to the residence at 694 Turnersburg Highway after receiving information about the location of a stolen motor vehicle, Campbell said. There they found a 1982 Jeep Scrambler that matched the description of one stolen Jan. 17 at Doosan Portable Power.