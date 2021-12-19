Five mistakes to avoid when naming beneficiaries

If you’ve ever spent time working through your estate plan, you know how important it is to select and update your beneficiaries. Failing to do so can result in costly mistakes — for you and your loved ones. Here are five common mistakes that can easily be avoided with a bit of proactive planning:

Mistake No. 1: Not naming a beneficiary on all accounts.

Ensure you have beneficiary designations on all of your retirement, investment and banking accounts, as well as your insurance policies. If you don’t name a beneficiary on one or more accounts, your estate becomes the beneficiary of that account and your loved ones will need to go through the probate process (a legal process most families want to avoid for financial and emotional reasons). If this happens, your relative can lose their ability to use “stretch” payouts based on their life expectancy because the tax-advantaged status for retirement assets is lost.

Mistake No. 2: Forgetting to name a contingent beneficiary on all accounts.