Five local students recognized by Fort Dobbs DAR

Each year the Fort Dobbs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recognizes outstanding students from area high schools who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools and communities. The students selected must demonstrate the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism and receive DAR Good Citizens pins, certificates, recognition cards and a monetary award. It was not possible to hold an awards ceremony this year but the chapter recognized the following students:
Jacob Durham attends Statesville Christian School and upon graduation will attend Cedarville University to obtain a Master’s Degree in Divinity and hopes to become a youth pastor.
Winter Earnhardt attends West Iredell High School and will attend UNC Chapel Hill to major in Chemistry and minor in neuroscience under an AFROTC scholarship. She then plans to attend a medical school and become a physician in the Air Force.
Edward Lomax attends Statesville High school and plans to enlist in the Marine Corps in the field of intelligence.
Rhiannon Salem attends North Iredell High School. After graduation, she will attend Appalachian State University and is undecided about a major at this time.
Vienna Thao attends the Collaborative College for Technology and Leadership. She will attend East Carolina University majoring in biology after which she plans to apply to UNC Chapel Hill’s Dental School.
