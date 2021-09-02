Five I-SS schools return to remote/virtual learning due to COVID

On the day Iredell-Statesville Schools began requiring masks for students and staff, five schools are returning to remote learning due to recent COVID cases.
Iredell-Statesville Schools spokeswoman Boen Nutting announced Thursday afternoon that East Iredell, West Iredell and Lakeshore middle schools as well as Central Elementary School and North Iredell High School are now operating on a remote/virtual schedule. That will continue until Sept. 10.
Nutting said this is a result of active COVID cases as well as close contact quarantines.
“Our number one priority is to continue with face-to-face learning,” Nutting said. “Sending students home will hopefully mitigate the spread of COVID and allow us to come back healthy on Sept. 13, 2021.”
Iredell-Statesville Schools operated on an “optional mask” policy until Tuesday, when the Board Of Education mandated masks beginning Thursday.
“We are hopeful that the mandated mask policy will allow us to get back into the classrooms and reduce the spread of COVID as well as the number of close contacts. When individuals aren’t masked or vaccinated, the quarantine rules inhibit our ability to keep kids in classrooms,” Nutting said. “While our community is utterly divided on the topic of masks, I believe that most of us agree that students need to be in the classroom. That’s our primary goal.”
Thursday began the first day of a mandatory mask-wearing policy at Iredell-Statesville Schools, once again putting schools on the front line of the debate.
“The district should have never started the year with masks as an optional mitigation strategy. Voting 4-2 to require masks is a step forward, but allowing parents to sign a waiver rather than requiring a physician’s signature makes this just a mandate by name,” Jenny Medlen said, a parent of I-SS students. “The district wants to keep students in school. They want to keep our athletes and performers in their activities and competitions. Every parent wants their kids to have these opportunities. If we aren’t using every mitigation strategy available to our community, we will be stuck without extracurricular activities while doing our best to make virtual learning work. Again.”
Nutting said that while there are medical waivers currently, there are some signs parents have been getting them even in cases where there isn’t a medical reason for a student to not wear a mask. She said the school system might consider more stringent measures.
While plenty praised the decision, some parents questioned if their children should have to wear masks.
“I do not like the masks at all. My children come home with massive headaches and with nausea. Plus if one kid is sick the other sibling is still allowed to go to school. And I don’t understand how that’s OK,” Katie Kale said.
Kale also questioned whether the school system was doing enough when students test positive. She didn’t agree with certain aspects of the quarantine policies and said she was frustrated with the school system. While the school system is often the messenger when it comes to quarantines, that is done through the recommendation of the Iredell Health Department. Still, it hasn’t always made sense to Kale since after she said one of her children tested negative, they still had to quarantine.
She said she didn’t believe the masks helped and were detrimental to her children. Kale also said she was considering home school her students because of the mask mandate.
The day before it went into place, Nutting, chief of strategic planning and student services in Iredell-Statesville Schools, said the school system hopes the move allows schools to operate as they did last school year.
“We are hopeful that the mask mandate that will go into effect tomorrow will mitigate the spread of COVID in our schools. Last year we were able to successfully finish the school year. Our goal is to do the same this year,” Nutting said.
The mandate came Tuesday after I-SS said it had to quarantine or isolate 986 students and 41 staff members during the first week of classes and that number shot up to 1,837 students quarantined with 147 confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout the district as of Tuesday afternoon. The motion passed 4-2, with Bill Howell and Dr. Doug Knight voting against the policy change.
According to data shared by Superintendent Dr. Jeff James at the meeting, local health officials report that roughly 20% of positive COVID-19 cases are in people under 18 years old compared with just under 2% with previous variants. James also said I-SS considered shutting down two of the middle schools because of the spread of the virus.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL