Five I-SS schools return to remote/virtual learning due to COVID

Kale also questioned whether the school system was doing enough when students test positive. She didn’t agree with certain aspects of the quarantine policies and said she was frustrated with the school system. While the school system is often the messenger when it comes to quarantines, that is done through the recommendation of the Iredell Health Department. Still, it hasn’t always made sense to Kale since after she said one of her children tested negative, they still had to quarantine.

She said she didn’t believe the masks helped and were detrimental to her children. Kale also said she was considering home school her students because of the mask mandate.

The day before it went into place, Nutting, chief of strategic planning and student services in Iredell-Statesville Schools, said the school system hopes the move allows schools to operate as they did last school year.

“We are hopeful that the mask mandate that will go into effect tomorrow will mitigate the spread of COVID in our schools. Last year we were able to successfully finish the school year. Our goal is to do the same this year,” Nutting said.