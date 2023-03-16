At its regularly scheduled meeting, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education approved the administrative transfers of two principals and three district administrators.

Jill Parker has been named as the executive director of human resources. Parker has worked with Iredell-Statesville Schools for almost 20 years at South Iredell and Lake Norman high schools.

She most recently served as assistant principal at South Iredell High School. Parker previously taught high school band and chorus. She holds a bachelor’s degree in music from Appalachian State University and a master’s degree in executive leadership from Gardner-Webb University.

Kathy Walker will take on the new role of the academic extended support program coordinator.

Walker began her work with Iredell-Statesville Schools more than 20 years ago. She has served as a math teacher, an instructional facilitator, an assistant principal, and most recently the principal at East Iredell Middle School. Walker obtained her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Rutgers University. She went on to receive a master’s degree in executive leadership from Gardner-Webb University.

With the transition of Walker into her new role, Benjamin Johnson has been named the principal at East Iredell Middle School. No stranger to the school, Johnson currently serves as the co-principal. Beginning his career in 2002, Johnson has served as a social studies teacher, instructional facilitator, blended learning instructional facilitator, and assistant principal during his time with Iredell-Statesville Schools. Johnson holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Winston-Salem State University and a master’s degree in executive leadership from Gardner-Webb University.

Parker, Walker and Johnson began their new roles on March 13.

Bryan Paslay has been named the district athletic director. Paslay was hired in 1999 as a social studies teacher at West Iredell High School. He has served as an academic coordinator, the director of the freshman learning community, and most recently as the principal at Troutman Middle School. He also coached football at West Iredell High School for 11 years. Paslay holds a bachelor’s degree in history from UNC-Charlotte and a master’s degree in school administration from Gardner-Webb University.

Rebecca Wilbur will replace Paslay as the principal of Troutman Middle School. Wilbur has worked in Iredell-Statesville Schools since 1995. She has served as a teacher assistant, substitute teacher, teacher, assistant principal, Gear Up coach, interim principal and most recently as the director of the TSL and Gear Up grants. Wilbur holds an associate degree from Mitchell Community College, a bachelor’s degree in history from UNC-Charlotte, a master’s degree in school administration from Gardner-Webb University, and an advanced degree from Appalachian State University in educational leadership.

Paslay and Wilbur will begin their new roles effective Monday.