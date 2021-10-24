Five financial tips for stay-at-home parents

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

2. Make sure you’re insured. Examine your spouse’s insurance benefits and make sure that you and your children are still adequately covered in the absence of your benefits. If possible, plan to have life and long-term care coverage for yourself and disability insurance for your spouse in the event that something would happen to either of you and you’re no longer able to work or care for your children.

3. Understand your value. A single-income family doesn’t mean that only one spouse is contributing financially. As a stay-at-home parent, you save your family many costs associated with working parent households like day care, cleaning services and other expensive convenience products and services. You may even find that in your new role you have more time to devote to money-saving activities like comparison shopping and cooking rather than dining out.

4. Keep your goals on track. Your household budget may need to be adjusted with your decision to become a single-income family, but don’t neglect your long-term goals. Consider working with a financial advisor who can help plan a family budget, prepare for the retirement of both spouses and to set realistic financial goals based on one household income.