Five facts about 529 College Savings Plans that should pique your iInterest

Funding college expenses for children remains one of the biggest savings goals for many adults. 529s are one of the most effective education savings plans due to the flexibility and important tax advantages they provide. But like any investment vehicle, there are important considerations you should keep in mind.

529 plans are similar in structure to Roth IRAs. You make contributions using after-tax dollars. In more than half of all states, state income tax deductions or credits are available for those making contributions. Earnings generated within the 529 plan grow on a tax-deferred basis. Then, when the money is needed for qualified education expenses (see below), you can withdraw funds tax-free.

Although often compared to IRAs, 529 plans have the advantage of being able to set aside much larger sums. There are no annual contribution limits, but your state will limit aggregate funds in 529 plans, ranging from $235,000 to $542,000. You can invest large lump sums or make regular monthly contributions to a plan. The one limitation to keep in mind is the annual gift tax exclusion of $15,000 (in 2021). Any amount invested in a 529 plan in excess of that in a given year is applied against your lifetime gift tax exclusion, which now totals $11.7 million (in 2021). However, you are allowed to make a single contribution of up to $75,000 (in 2021) for a beneficiary in one year in place of five annual contributions of up to $15,000 without using any of your lifetime gift tax exclusion.