Five decades of service: Wayne Wilkins recognized with Order of Long Leaf Pine

While H. Wayne Wilkins thought he would just be enjoying a retirement lunch Thursday, he quickly learned that it was more than that as he and his family were joined by the leaders of EnergyUnited to present him with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

Wilkins was surprised to receive the award and expressed his gratitude to those who nominated him for the award.

“This is a big honor, I want you to know I am grateful and appreciate it,” Wilkins said as he thanked the cooperative for what it had done for him over the years as well. “I want this group to know, I want the board to know, it has been a great career. If I had the chance to do it over again, I hope I would have the sense to choose the same type of career, the same organization, and the type of people you find to work with at an organization like Energy United. It’s been tremendous.”

According to the group’s website, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine was created in 1963 and it has been presented to honor persons who have a proven record of service to the State of North Carolina or some other special achievement, and to others as a gesture of friendship and goodwill. Wilkins’ 51-year career ended in May 2022 as he retired as chief executive officer of EnergyUnited Electric Membership Corporation (EMC).

Those 51 years of service, and exceptional ones at that, were, according to Max Wasler, the president and chair of the board at EnergyUnited and a previous recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, exactly why Wilkins was nominated.

“Anybody who serves that long deserves to be recognized. Not only that, but he served well and has done a lot in the communities of the 19 counties we serve. He’s been actively involved in all those counties. We value what he’s done and wanted to honor him today.”

In a career that spanned five decades, he joined the cooperative in 1971 when it was operating as the former Davidson Electric Membership Corporation. Wilkins would go on to serve for 16 years as the executive vice president and was part of the leadership team that spearheaded the effort to consolidate Crescent and Davidson EMCs to form EnergyUnited in October 1998.

“We were so fortunate to have a leader like Wayne at EnergyUnited, and previously Davidson and Crescent, to take us to where we are today,” Maureen Moore said. She is the communications manager at EnergyUnited.

Along with his work there, Wilkins also served on the board of directors of the Davidson County Economic Development Commission, UNC Charlotte EPIC Advisory Board, E-4 Carolina Board, the North Carolina Electric Membership Corporation board, and on the board of the North Carolina Association of Electric Cooperatives. He also previously served as chairman of the Rural Electric Action Committee, North Carolina Political Action Committee, and has previously served as chairman of Davidson Progress.

Before his work got started, Wilkins graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering, with a special concentration in power. He is married to Donna Williams Wilkins and has two sons and two grandchildren.