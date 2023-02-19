We in Iredell County have access to two interstate highways, the east to west I-40 and the north to south I-77, which cross just north of the county seat, Statesville. We take these two superhighways for granted, and do not often think about how they came to be.

Few good highways

There was no consistent road surface to travel upon. Ike, in a post-convoy report stated, “Through Ohio and Indiana a great portion was paved and macadamized. In Illinois [the motor] train started on dirt roads, and practically no more pavement was encountered until reaching California.”

The very worst road conditions seem to have been found in Utah and Nevada: “In western Utah, on the Salt Lake Desert, the road becomes almost impassable to heavy vehicles. From Orr’s Ranch, Utah, to Carson City, Nevada, the road is one succession of dust, ruts, pits, and holes. This stretch was not improved in any way, and consisted only of a track across the desert. At many points on the road, water is twenty miles distant, and parts of the road are ninety miles from the nearest railroad,” stated Ike.

In his official summary report, Ike reported, “Extended trips by trucks through the middle western part of the United States are impracticable until roads are improved, and then only a light truck should be used on long hauls.”

Reflecting on the 1919 convoy, Ike later described the trek as “a genuine adventure” which left a lifelong impression on him.

One of the convoy’s stated objectives was to “determine by actual experience the possibility and the problems involved in moving an army across the continent, assuming that railroad facilities, bridges, tunnels, etc. had been damaged or destroyed by agents of an Asiatic enemy.” Just which “Asiatic enemy” might do such mischief was not named. Furthermore, the convoy was “assumed” to be traveling through enemy-held territory, in a simulation of possible war-time conditions.

Before their odyssey concluded, the convoy experienced 230 road breakdowns [not collisions], traveled about 58.1 miles per day and averaged a blistering 6.07 miles an hour. The breakdowns were attributed to “appalling traffic conditions.”

The best idea of what being in the convoy was like comes from the 1919 publication, “Daily Log of the First Transcontinental Motor Convoy, Washington, D.C., to San Francisco, Cal., July 7th to Sept. 6th, 1919.”

Eisenhower further observed that some of the good roads were too narrow and some formerly excellent roads had been allowed to deteriorate without maintenance. Even so, the Army’s experiment set the bar as the world’s record for “total continuous distance travelled.

On the positive side, Ike noted that “The truck train was well received at all points along the route. It seemed that there was a great deal of sentiment for the improving of highways, and, from the standpoint of promoting this sentiment, the trip was an undoubted success.”

The motor convoy damaged 88 existing bridges — usually they were too low — by passing over them and trucks carried lumber and hardware with them to repair the bridges they ruined. This, of course, added to the trip’s total time.

Years later, as president, Ike signed the Federal Aid Highway Act in June of 1956. Contrary to an opinion held by many, it was not because the President Eisenhower wanted a way of evacuating cities if the United States was attacked by an atomic bomb that was the impetus for our Interstate Highway System.

The EIHS system officially opened in 1957, when in that year 6,806 million interstate highway miles were travelled. By 1996, an estimated 584,384 million miles were travelled on the Interstate System.

Back during the 1919 Transcontinental Convoy, Ike was still a lieutenant colonel. His military service in Europe in World War I and World War II opened his eyes to transportation issues. “After seeing the autobahns of modern Germany and knowing the asset those highways were to the Germans, I decided, as president, to put an emphasis on this kind of road building,” he wrote.

Our interstates today

The next time you drive on an interstate, think for a moment about those poor soldiers of more than a century ago, zipping along at a little over 6 miles an hour for two months.

Nowadays, a modern trip cross-country can be accomplished in four days or less, not 61 days.

The original construction of I-77 in Iredell County was completed on June 17, 1961, and the original work on I-77, in Iredell, was completed on Nov. 6, 1964, according to Rodney W. Gantt, construction engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The projected completion date for the current work on I-40 is June of 2024.