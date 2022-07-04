First Presbyterian Church in Statesville announces $10,000 annual missions grant

The First Presbyterian Church in Statesville is assisting local ministries an annual mission grant to enhance and strengthen the community by offering a grant up to $10,000 for eligible organizations.
The annual mission grant is open to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations in North Carolina connected to and serving the residents of Iredell County. Eligible funding areas include any project that will enhance the ability to serve an organization’s clients and the community. Funding for general operating costs will not be considered.
“The First Presbyterian Church Statesville has long been a pillar of support for the Iredell County community,” said mission committee chairperson Lamar Austin. “This mission grant will continue the legacy and support of the First Presbyterian Church in the Iredell area.” Applications opened July 1 and will close July 31.
The grant recipient will be announced in November, and the award will be made at the first of the year. Organizations may obtain the grant application online at www.fpcstatesville.org, and hard copies will be available Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church office. Once organizations have completed the application they can submit the completed package via email to: missionsgrant@fpcstatesville.org, or by sending the package via USPS to: the First Presbyterian Church in Statesville Attn: Missions Committee Chairperson, 125 N. Meeting St. Statesville, NC 28677 Emails may be submitted until July 31 at 11:59 p.m., and any physical package must be postmarked on or before July 31. All applicants will receive notice of the grant recipient. The First Presbyterian Church in Statesville will not provide feedback to applicants.