First Presbyterian Church in Statesville announces $10,000 annual missions grant

The annual mission grant is open to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations in North Carolina connected to and serving the residents of Iredell County. Eligible funding areas include any project that will enhance the ability to serve an organization’s clients and the community. Funding for general operating costs will not be considered.

The grant recipient will be announced in November, and the award will be made at the first of the year. Organizations may obtain the grant application online at www.fpcstatesville.org, and hard copies will be available Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church office. Once organizations have completed the application they can submit the completed package via email to: missionsgrant@fpcstatesville.org, or by sending the package via USPS to: the First Presbyterian Church in Statesville Attn: Missions Committee Chairperson, 125 N. Meeting St. Statesville, NC 28677 Emails may be submitted until July 31 at 11:59 p.m., and any physical package must be postmarked on or before July 31. All applicants will receive notice of the grant recipient. The First Presbyterian Church in Statesville will not provide feedback to applicants.