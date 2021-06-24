First Lady Kristin Cooper takes in history Fort Dobbs

North Carolina’s First Lady Kristin Cooper got a close-up look at history Thursday as she visited Fort Dobbs as part of the First Lady’s 100 County Tour.

Cooper’s tour of the state was put on hold at 83 counties when the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, but she was glad to make it to Iredell County for the 84th stop.

“It was a goal of mine that we wanted to get to all 100 counties. We were at 83 when we had to shut down for a while. It feels good to be back,” Cooper said. She joked she was getting used to the formal aspects of her role as North Carolina’s First Lady after the long wait, but was glad to be out publicly after a long hiatus. “It’s great to be out seeing the state again.”

Fort Dobbs State Historic Site played host as Site Manager Scott Douglas and Historic Interpreter Jason Melius guided Cooper through the reconstructed fort in Statesville. The First Lady seemed to enjoy the up-close look at history and talked with the site’s employees and her staff about the pre-Revolutionary War living conditions and lifestyles. She also playfully kept her escorts from the North Carolina Highway Patrol on their toes as Douglas showed her some of the weaponry that was used to defend the fort over the years.