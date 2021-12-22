 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
First Day Hikes offered at Lake Norman State Park
0 Comments
alert top story

First Day Hikes offered at Lake Norman State Park

  • 0

From staff reportsIt’s time to get your walking shoes on and start the new year off by joining in the fun Jan 1 at the Lake Norman State Park, 759 State Park Road, Troutman. The park will be offering three First Day Hikes, all beginning at the Wood Duck Shelter located behind the visitor center.

Two of the hikes, one beginning at 11 a.m. and the other starting at 1 p.m., will be led by a park ranger. The groups will hike the .8 mile Alder Trail, which follows the shorelines of Norwood and Hicks Creek. Participants can expect to discover the flora and fauna which call the park home.

The third hike will be a self-guided walk also down the Alder Trail. Participants can pick up a flyer for the hike from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and enjoy the walk and learn about the native plants and animals that live in the area.

Prior to all of the hikes, participants are invited to join the Friends of Lake Norman State Park for s’mores and hot chocolate at the Wood Duck Shelter.

All CDC and North Carolina COVID-19 restrictions must be followed. For additional information about the programs, call the state park at 704-528-6350.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden promises 500 million free COVID-19 rapid tests

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert