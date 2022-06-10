First class of Iredell-Statesville Schools Virtual Academy graduates

In addition to celebrating the milestone of graduating from high school, the class of 2022 had another reason to celebrate Thursday.

They are the first graduates of the Iredell-Statesville Schools Virtual Academy.

The graduates marched across the stage Thursday morning at the Unity Center to receive their high school diplomas, something Principal Kelly Hinson called one of the keys to their future.

Keys were the theme of Hinson’s speech to the graduates and their families.

She told the members of the class that each key is unique to them.

“No two keys are the same,” she said. “Use your key wisely.”

Afterward, the graduates marched across the stage to receive their diplomas from Hinson, Yolanda Lindsay, assistant principal, Christina Zanotti, instructional and technology coordinator, Kelly Cooper, chef secondary academic officer and Dr. Jeff James, superintendent.

As each name was called, families cheered.

Sarah Porter was the class speaker. She encouraged her classmates to always remember “every storm runs out of rain.”

Porter also told her classmates to celebrate this moment and all that they have accomplished.

A group of Junior ROTC cadets presented the colors, and Emma Theriot sang the national anthem. She also performed “Garden Song.”