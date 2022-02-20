First brush with greatness came with meeting Dukes of Dixieland

Now and then, if you are lucky, you run into greatness. Such is life; you never know when, or if, this may happen. You may not even recognize it as such until later.
My first brush with greatness came about this way:
I had just finished a trumpet lesson with Dr. Grier Williams of Davidson College and was standing by the curb in front of a multi-purpose store known as “The Hub,” in downtown — all two blocks of it — Davidson, North Carolina. I had my King “Tempo” trumpet in its case in my left hand and probably had a just-purchased paperback novel from The Hub in my right, when a chartered bus pulled up and stopped in the street beside me.
This was in 1967. I was a sophomore history major at UNC Charlotte, but managed to squeeze in trumpet lessons with Williams, the head of Davidson College’s music department, from time to time. Williams was an excellent musician and real gentleman. I think the lessons were $20 a pop.
The door of the tour bus wheezed opened and a young man stepped down and introduced himself and then said, “We’re the Dukes of Dixieland.” They must have noticed my trumpet case and so identified me as a fellow musician.
Magical words, those. I knew who the Dukes were and even had a couple of their albums manufactured by Audio Fidelity, all with the slogan, “You’ve Got to Hear It to Believe It” on the album covers. Their vinyl 33s had, I felt, the finest quality of the long-play discs of that time. What’s more, their music conveyed the sense that they were enjoying themselves.
Mr. Assunto — I think it was Frank, their trumpet player — asked directions, whether to the main road to Charlotte, or to a decent café, I do not recall. As I said, I assume he saw the trumpet case hanging from my hand, and figured one local musician could be counted on to help another. I answered his questions and we made conversation for a moment.
It turned out that the Dukes were booked to play a concert at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte that very evening. He also said that the band had “picked up” a clarinetist in Georgia and were familiarizing him with their arrangements and other performance details before the show. He also encouraged me to attend the program, if possible.
The weather, however, was threatening with low, dark clouds and it smelled like snow in the near future, if you know what I mean.
None the less, that evening I borrowed the family car and drove the 20-some miles to the Queen City and swung by Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing to pick up my girlfriend Judy, now my wife of more than 50 years.
We made it to the concert, but the attendance was poor, as I remember. This was likely due to the warning of snow by the media, rather than the results of poor advance publicity.
The Dukes, built around three members of the Assunto family of New Orleans — brothers Frank and Fred and “Papa” Jack — were true professionals and put on a show the same as if the house was packed to overflowing, with standing room only. Though small, the audience was enthusiastic and I think the Dukes made at least three curtain calls.
After the final curtain call, I, of course, wanted to go backstage and speak to the band, but with the weather situation being such as it was, Judy wisely — I have found her to be a veritable font of wisdom — insisted that I get her back to the nurses’ dorm on Hawthorne and me back home to Mooresville before the storm hit, and so that is what we did.
The storm did hit an hour or so later, and lasted for several days, as I recall.
And now, after more than 50 years, I sometimes think about my one-and-only meeting with the celebrated Dixieland band, recording artists, idols of my youth, etc., etc.
I should have asked for them to send me an 8x10 glossy signed by the band, or, better yet, to have asked for a couple of free tickets for that night’s show, but I was too awed. Just to have spoken with them was unbelievable.
As I said, it was my first meeting with greatness. You never know.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”