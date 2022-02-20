First brush with greatness came with meeting Dukes of Dixieland

Mr. Assunto — I think it was Frank, their trumpet player — asked directions, whether to the main road to Charlotte, or to a decent café, I do not recall. As I said, I assume he saw the trumpet case hanging from my hand, and figured one local musician could be counted on to help another. I answered his questions and we made conversation for a moment.

It turned out that the Dukes were booked to play a concert at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte that very evening. He also said that the band had “picked up” a clarinetist in Georgia and were familiarizing him with their arrangements and other performance details before the show. He also encouraged me to attend the program, if possible.

The weather, however, was threatening with low, dark clouds and it smelled like snow in the near future, if you know what I mean.

None the less, that evening I borrowed the family car and drove the 20-some miles to the Queen City and swung by Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing to pick up my girlfriend Judy, now my wife of more than 50 years.

We made it to the concert, but the attendance was poor, as I remember. This was likely due to the warning of snow by the media, rather than the results of poor advance publicity.