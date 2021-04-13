First Baptist Church donates to Eddie Steele Fund at Fifth Street

First Baptist Church on Davie Avenue recently donated $4,347 to the Eddie Steele Fund at Fifth Street Ministries. The fund was established by First Baptist Church four years ago in honor of Eddie Steele – a beloved member of the church.

Eddie wasn’t the typical church member. He was actually homeless when members of First Baptist Church initially met him. A member saw him living in a makeshift hut under a building and began to reach out to him. It took months, but Eddie began to trust the church members who wanted to help him.

After some time, however, Eddie became a dear friend to folks at First Baptist Church. With the congregations' help, he received needed medical care and a place to live. In return, Eddie became the church’s number one volunteer. He especially enjoyed setting up chairs for meeting – always having them spaced exactly right.

When Eddie passed away, the congregation wanted to do something in his honor; so it established the Eddie Steele Fund at Fifth Street. Every year First Baptist Church takes up a special offering on the Sunday closest to Eddie’s birthday. The funds are given to Fifth Street to help others who are in need.