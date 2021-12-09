First ARP Church to host Christmas lessons, carols Sunday

Staff reports
First ARP Church, 123 E. Broad St., will host Christmas lessons and carols Sunday at 11 a.m.
Leslie Overcash will be directing and Amanda Overcash will be the organist. Doris Swaim will be the pianist. The event will feature the chancel choir, hand bell ensemble, brass ensemble, Five till Five and a percussionist.
The public is invited to attend.
