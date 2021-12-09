 Skip to main content
First ARP Church to host Christmas lessons, carols Sunday
First ARP Church to host Christmas lessons, carols Sunday

  • Updated
9-24 Amanda and Leslie

Leslie and Amanda Overcash are shown at First ARP Church.

 Photo used with permission

First ARP Church, 123 E. Broad St., will host Christmas lessons and carols Sunday at 11 a.m.

Leslie Overcash will be directing and Amanda Overcash will be the organist. Doris Swaim will be the pianist. The event will feature the chancel choir, hand bell ensemble, brass ensemble, Five till Five and a percussionist.

The public is invited to attend.

