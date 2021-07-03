Fireworks, Summer Celebration to usher in Fourth of July holiday

After a relatively quiet Fourth of July in 2020, the booms and crackles of fireworks will once again fill the sky in Iredell County.
With that return, four major fireworks shows across the area will return on Saturday night to celebrate Independence Day.
Statesville
The City of Statesville will hold its annual fireworks display near the Signal Hill Mountain Bike Trail. The event is free to the public.
The show will begin at 9:30 p.m. at 1875 Simonton Road in Statesville.
Mooresville
In Mooresville, there will be two places for people to get their Fourth of July fireworks fill on Saturday night.
The first is the annual Summer Celebration at the Lowe’s YMCA. Beginning at 5 p.m. with the Field of Flags ceremony that will feature more than 600 American flags. The event will last through the evening with food trucks on-site and a musical performance from Rockie Lynne. The fireworks will begin around 9:15 p.m. at 170 Joe Knox Ave. in Mooresville.
The Lowe’s YMCA and the Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club are joining together to present the Field of Flags and the celebration.
Flags were placed Thursday with a special first flag ceremony conducted. Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins placed the first flag, after which John Hedley, executive director of the Welcome Home Veterans, placed the second, followed by organizers Marlo Mikeal and David Campbell, co-chairs of the Exchange Club’s Field of Flag committee, and Ashley Morgan, executive director of the Lowe’s YMCA.
Many club members, YMCA personnel and volunteers were on hand to get the field ready for the special weekend. Flags may be purchased online at https://mooresvillelknexchange.org or on-site at the YMCA through Saturday at 3 p.m. for $35 each in honor or memory of a veteran or first responders.
Visitors may walk the field at any time. A special Field of Flags salute will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday with several guest speakers, along with special music. Flags can be picked up Monday from 8-10 a.m., Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. or July 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Rockie Lynne will be performing at 6:15 p.m. on July 3 with fireworks following at 9:15 p.m.
The event is made possible by presenting sponsors BestCo, HopTown and the town of Mooresville.
In a release from the YMCA, guests are encouraged to arrive early to get a good view of the show, and for the safety of guests, grills, pets, sparklers and outside fireworks are not permitted. It was also noted that there will be limited vendors on-site compared to previous years, and most will accept only cash.
There will be remote parking and shuttle service available from Trinity Baptist Church, 221 Ervin Road, Mooresville.
The second fireworks launch in Mooresville will take place at Queen’s Landing. The marina will be hosting their own show just a few miles from the one at the YMCA, allowing the residents of Mooresville an alternative with a view of Lake Norman.
Queen’s Landing will have specials at the concession stand. Their show, which will be their first ever launching fireworks from the land, will begin at 9:30 p.m.
Troutman
Following their Independence Day Parade, the town of Troutman will hold its own fireworks display on the Iredell County Fairgrounds.
The public will be invited on to the grounds to enjoy food trucks and other entertainment until 9:30 p.m. when the show begins.