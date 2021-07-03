Fireworks, Summer Celebration to usher in Fourth of July holiday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Many club members, YMCA personnel and volunteers were on hand to get the field ready for the special weekend. Flags may be purchased online at https://mooresvillelknexchange.org or on-site at the YMCA through Saturday at 3 p.m. for $35 each in honor or memory of a veteran or first responders.

Visitors may walk the field at any time. A special Field of Flags salute will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday with several guest speakers, along with special music. Flags can be picked up Monday from 8-10 a.m., Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. or July 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rockie Lynne will be performing at 6:15 p.m. on July 3 with fireworks following at 9:15 p.m.

The event is made possible by presenting sponsors BestCo, HopTown and the town of Mooresville.

In a release from the YMCA, guests are encouraged to arrive early to get a good view of the show, and for the safety of guests, grills, pets, sparklers and outside fireworks are not permitted. It was also noted that there will be limited vendors on-site compared to previous years, and most will accept only cash.

There will be remote parking and shuttle service available from Trinity Baptist Church, 221 Ervin Road, Mooresville.