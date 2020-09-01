Firefighters prevent more damage after lightning strike starts fire in Mooresville

Lightning strikes kept firefighters in Mooresville busy on Monday, with one starting a fire.

Lightning earlier in the morning had triggered multiple emergency calls after four homes were struck, but no fire damage or significant structural damage was found by firefighters. However, another strike started a fire at a home in the Waterlynn subdivision around 10 a.m.

"The 10 a.m. fire was quickly reported by eyewitnesses which is the first direct contributing factor to the fire department’s ability to control and extinguish the fire. Too often homeowners or witnesses try to 'take matters into their own hands' and delay calling 9-1-1 to report an emergency. In this case, the fire department was called soon after the event happened which lessened the overall damage," Mooresville Fire Marshal Geoff Woolard said. "While lightning did strike the roof and attic, fire could have spread through the living spaces and into other homes. This is the primary reason fire officials on the scene requested a 'Second Alarm' to bring more personnel to the scene to perform searches of the attached homes to ensure there wasn’t fire or smoke spreading from the original home."

According to Mooresville Fire-Rescue, nearly 40 firefighters were involved with the containment of the fire due to concerns about it spreading to adjacent homes. It took nearly an hour for Mooresville, Shepherds, Mount Mourne and South Iredell volunteer fire departments to extinguish the blaze. Iredell County EMS was on hand as well.

Investigators confirmed the cause of the fire was due to a lightning strike based on eyewitness accounts and observations at the scene. An estimate of the damage was not available.