 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Firefighters extinguish blaze on Haywood Lane Wednesday
0 Comments
top story

Firefighters extinguish blaze on Haywood Lane Wednesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DSC_6176.JPG
Record & Landmark file photo

The Statesville Fire Department battled a blaze on Haywood Lane on Wednesday with assistance from the Troutman and Cool Springs fire departments.

No one was injured.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to the city, the Statesville Fire Department was dispatched at 5:41 p.m. with four engines, and one ladder company from the SFD responded. The fire was under control by 6:49 p.m.

Shortly in the incident, off-duty personnel from SFD were called, while Troutman and Cool Springs both sent an engine company to the city to assist. Harmony Fire Department responded with the mobile air unit as well.

Wayside, Ebenezer, Monticello, and West Iredell stood by to assist from their respective stations. Iredell County EMS and the Iredell Rescue Squad also assisted at the scene for medical standby.

And after the hard work, Grouchos Deli provided meals for the crews, according to the city.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Body camera shows violence against cops on Jan. 6

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert