Firefighters extinguish blaze on Haywood Lane Wednesday

The Statesville Fire Department battled a blaze on Haywood Lane on Wednesday with assistance from the Troutman and Cool Springs fire departments.

No one was injured.

According to the city, the Statesville Fire Department was dispatched at 5:41 p.m. with four engines, and one ladder company from the SFD responded. The fire was under control by 6:49 p.m.

Shortly in the incident, off-duty personnel from SFD were called, while Troutman and Cool Springs both sent an engine company to the city to assist. Harmony Fire Department responded with the mobile air unit as well.

Wayside, Ebenezer, Monticello, and West Iredell stood by to assist from their respective stations. Iredell County EMS and the Iredell Rescue Squad also assisted at the scene for medical standby.

And after the hard work, Grouchos Deli provided meals for the crews, according to the city.

