Firefighters continue their push for raise after city raises pay of other employees

Last week's pay raise to $15 an hour for the City of Statesville employees added fuel to the fire for the Statesville Professional Firefighters Association's push for a substantial raise for the city's firefighters. The city council approved a pay hike for the city's lowest-paid employees by raising its minimum pay, and the SPFFA believes firefighters should have been part of that.
But the issue is more complex as promises, the coronavirus, and who is doing the math plays a role in the frustration of the firefighters and why the city council hasn't acted on their concerns yet.
"They told us then they were hoping to do something in the fall. We don't like to be pushed down the road any further than we are," Justin Elam, president of the association said.
For the city's firefighters represented by the SPFFA, they say actions speak louder than words. Elam said it isn't about others seeing their pay increase, it's about the department getting the raise they've felt they were promised and staying competitive with other fire departments when it comes to compensation. Currently, base pay for Statesville's firefighters starts at $30,978.48 a year, according to the city's website.
Elam and the SPFFA say starting out, firefighters are being paid less than the $15 an hour, which is true, but by how much depends on the math. If they worked the standard 5-day, 40-hour workweek, then the math works out to $14.89 an hour. However, with firefighters working shifts of being 24 hours on then 48 hours off, that adds up to 2,756 hours a year compared to regular employees' expected 2,080 hours a year. That means a firefighter is getting paid $11.24 an hour as far as the SPFFA is concerned.
"I hate for the number of hours we work to be a punishment, so to speak," Elam said.
However, it's not just how the hours are counted either when it comes to the inflection points of this debate. A pay increase for the department would have a significant effect on the city's budget. City Manager Ron Smith pointed out that it wasn't a cut and dry issue for the city as they made the budget for the upcoming year. In an emailed statement and in several conversations, Smith addressed the discrepancy.
"We use an adjusted hourly rate for fire because they work a 24 hour on 48 off schedule, so it does not equate exactly to what a 'normal' employee works and really isn’t apples to apples when it comes to this discussion," Smith said. "The council looked at the lowest-paid employees overall, which happen to work 8 to 5 and made a one-time adjustment based on that information. If $15 an hour is applied to firefighters it would have a huge monetary impact, with starting pay for a firefighter jumping by $10,000."
Smith also pointed out that a raise for the firefighters is on the horizon and that last year the council added career development paths to increase the pay of firefighters. He said due to the pandemic, there wasn't the money to support the raise earlier this year when the budget was made.
"Pay for all employees was brought up several times last night, and we are planning to come back to the council in October with a revenue report. At their retreat, the council made pay increases for all a priority and that will also be discussed at that time," Smith said last week.
Smith was adamant that the firefighters' concerns haven't been forgotten, but that current conditions also make it harder than it usually would be to do such a thing.
"As far as budgeting goes, this is new ground," Smith said. He explained that while they aren't expecting a large drop off in revenue for the city due to the pandemic, that wasn't something they knew in May when the budget was being formulated. "We want to make sure it is stable before we commit."
Still, for the SPFFA, it can't come soon enough. Elam said and the SPFFA understands the situation but wants to see action taken.
"They seem to be more aware of it from the messages I've been getting from them. As you know, they understand where we're coming from and can see why we're upset about it. And supposedly they're working on seeing how they can address it," Elam said. "We're hopeful and we feel like we're not being unheard, but until (something happens), being heard is one thing."
Elam also said the SPFFA still wants to make sure that it keeps pace with other similar departments when it comes to pay. He said when looking at similar municipalities, that Statesville lags behind in compensation. Elam didn't share the numbers, but a look at other cities in the area can give a rough idea of his point. While bigger in population, Mooresville's base pay starts at $34,936 and Hickory's at $33,878.64. Elam said the market rate for a city like Statesville would be closer to $35,000 as a starting salary.
Elam said unless Statesville's pay catches up, recruitment and retention will remain an issue. He said currently the majority of Statesville's Fire Department's firefighters have less than five years of experience on the job. Elam said with 11 years of service, he is considered one of the more senior members of the department.
Regardless of if or when an increase in the base pay for the fire department happens, Elam says it won't change how the fire department does its job.
"We might be unhappy, but we're still gonna do the best job we can, whatever the pay amount of hours are," Elam said.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.