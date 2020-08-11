Firefighters continue their push for raise after city raises pay of other employees

Last week's pay raise to $15 an hour for the City of Statesville employees added fuel to the fire for the Statesville Professional Firefighters Association's push for a substantial raise for the city's firefighters. The city council approved a pay hike for the city's lowest-paid employees by raising its minimum pay, and the SPFFA believes firefighters should have been part of that.

But the issue is more complex as promises, the coronavirus, and who is doing the math plays a role in the frustration of the firefighters and why the city council hasn't acted on their concerns yet.

"They told us then they were hoping to do something in the fall. We don't like to be pushed down the road any further than we are," Justin Elam, president of the association said.

For the city's firefighters represented by the SPFFA, they say actions speak louder than words. Elam said it isn't about others seeing their pay increase, it's about the department getting the raise they've felt they were promised and staying competitive with other fire departments when it comes to compensation. Currently, base pay for Statesville's firefighters starts at $30,978.48 a year, according to the city's website.

Elam and the SPFFA say starting out, firefighters are being paid less than the $15 an hour, which is true, but by how much depends on the math. If they worked the standard 5-day, 40-hour workweek, then the math works out to $14.89 an hour. However, with firefighters working shifts of being 24 hours on then 48 hours off, that adds up to 2,756 hours a year compared to regular employees' expected 2,080 hours a year. That means a firefighter is getting paid $11.24 an hour as far as the SPFFA is concerned.