Firearm found inside unattended book bag at SHS

A firearm was found in an unattended book bag at Statesville High School on Friday prompting a security alert.

The Iredell-Statesville Schools, in a news release, said an employee found the unattended book bag in a classroom. In examining the book bag, a firearm was found and was immediately secured. The school was placed on a security alert to allow the Statesville Police Department to continue its investigation.

A security alert is issued when there is a potential danger that could create a situation on campus and precautions must be taken, the system said. All exterior doors are locked and movement is limited inside the school building.

