Fire safety is timely topic as holiday season approaches

Here are some tips about trees: If possible, the tree should be placed where it does not block an exit. To avoid a live tree from drying out, make about a half-inch slanted cut from the bottom of the tree to allow it to rehydrate. After a tree has been cut, the very bottom will dry out and water cannot feed up through the tree unless it is cut off at the bottom.

During the holidays, lots of people decorate with lights — both inside and outside. Overloading the electrical outlets and using the wrong extension cord in the wrong way can start a fire. Here are some tips: Make sure extension cords being used outside are designed for outside use. Check the manufactures listing for the use of each cord. Also, don’t overload extension cords. This could result in overheating which in turn could start a fire. Never run extension cords under rugs or through doorways which could cause damage to the insulation of the cords, and always unplug decorative lights before bedtime.