 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire in Mooresville apartment quickly extinguished by MFD
0 comments
top story

Fire in Mooresville apartment quickly extinguished by MFD

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
piedmont1.jpg

A fire at the Piedmont Pointe Apartments in Mooresville caused about $20,000 in damage.

 Taylor Jedrzejek, Record & Landmark

The Mooresville Fire Department responded to a fire at the Piedmont Pointe apartment complex around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

They arrived at the apartment located at 120 Piedmont Pointe Drive to find smoke coming out of the upstairs window and the roofline. They were able to safely evacuate all eight apartments located in the building and quickly extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to other units.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The time from arrival at the scene to control of the fire was just 24 minutes and shortly after control was called, residents of the other seven units were allowed to return to their homes.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and is still under investigation by the Mooresville Fire Marshal’s office.

Mooresville Deputy Fire Chief Shane LaCount estimated the property damage to be around $20,000.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "The Little Things"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert