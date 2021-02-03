Fire in Mooresville apartment quickly extinguished by MFD

The Mooresville Fire Department responded to a fire at the Piedmont Pointe apartment complex around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

They arrived at the apartment located at 120 Piedmont Pointe Drive to find smoke coming out of the upstairs window and the roofline. They were able to safely evacuate all eight apartments located in the building and quickly extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to other units.

The time from arrival at the scene to control of the fire was just 24 minutes and shortly after control was called, residents of the other seven units were allowed to return to their homes.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and is still under investigation by the Mooresville Fire Marshal’s office.

Mooresville Deputy Fire Chief Shane LaCount estimated the property damage to be around $20,000.