Fire departments battle blaze on Shelton Avenue; road is closed
Fire departments battle blaze on Shelton Avenue; road is closed

DSC_5052.JPG

Numerous fire departments are on fighting a blaze on Shelton Avenue.

 Ben Gibson

A fire is burning at the Affordable Auto Group and Landlock Marine Services on Shelton Avenue.

Numerous fire departments are on the scene and Shelton Avenue is closed south of Wilson Lee Boulevard. Motorists should avoid the area.

