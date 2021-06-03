Fire departments battle blaze on Shelton Avenue; road is closed

A fire is burning at the Affordable Auto Group and Landlock Marine Services on Shelton Avenue.
Numerous fire departments are on the scene and Shelton Avenue is closed south of Wilson Lee Boulevard. Motorists should avoid the area.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ben Gibson
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today