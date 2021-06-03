Fire departments battle blaze at business on Shelton Avenue

A fire broke out at the buildings that housed Affordable Auto Group and Landlock Marine Services on Shelton Avenue on Thursday, completely destroying the automobile dealership while damaging the other business.

The fire began accidently when an employee at the Affordable Auto Group was working on a weld on a truck inside the building, according to Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office. A spark ignited a nearby fuel source, starting the fire that quickly grew out of control and caused everyone to evacuate that building as well as the adjacent Landlock Marine Services. There were no injuries reported.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Troutman Fire Department arrived on scene first before Central, Cool Springs, Monticello, Shepherds, Statesville, Wayside, and West Iredell departments responded, along with Iredell EMS.

Firefighters on the scene said the building was fully involved on their arrival, but the location of the fire also complicated their efforts. With the building located just outside of Statesville and toward Troutman, firefighters had to run more than 3,200 feet of firehose to supply their vehicles with the all-important water needed to extinguish the blaze. Additional tankers were called to the scene as well.

There were also small explosions within the building as fuel sources were ignited, putting the fire departments on defense as they took control of the situation. A wall on the front of the Affordable Auto Group collapsed while the fire was still burning, but no firefighters were hurt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.