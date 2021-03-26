Fire damages home in Chambersburg on Henderson Drive

A fire at a Henderson Drive Home was ruled accidental, caused by a pinched extension cord, the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office reported.

“Looks like the fire started on the back porch and appears to be electrical in nature,” Assistant Fire Marshal Shannon Goodman said.

Goodman said the extension cord appeared to be the cause of the fire as it was pinched under a couch at the residence and shorted out. The investigation is complete according to Goodman.

The fire began after 10 a.m. as Wayside, Troutman and Statesville fire departments responded, as well as Iredell County EMS. The mobile air unit, based out of Harmony Fire Department, also responded. No injuries were reported.

