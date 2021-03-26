 Skip to main content
Fire damages home in Chambersburg on Henderson Drive
Fire damages home in Chambersburg on Henderson Drive

Members of several local fire departments walk away after a fire on Henderson Drive in Statesville on Friday.

Members of several local fire departments walk away after putting out a fire on Henderson Drive in Statesville on Friday.

 Ben Gibson

A fire at a Henderson Drive Home was ruled accidental, caused by a pinched extension cord, the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office reported.

“Looks like the fire started on the back porch and appears to be electrical in nature,” Assistant Fire Marshal Shannon Goodman said.

Goodman said the extension cord appeared to be the cause of the fire as it was pinched under a couch at the residence and shorted out. The investigation is complete according to Goodman.

The fire began after 10 a.m. as Wayside, Troutman and Statesville fire departments responded, as well as Iredell County EMS. The mobile air unit, based out of Harmony Fire Department, also responded. No injuries were reported.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

