Finding Solutions: WHMS staff, students learning how to cope with the 'new normal'

Principal Jimmie Dancy walked through the empty halls of his brand new middle school with nothing but the distant sounds of a janitor piloting a floor scrubber.

The problem with this? It was 3 p.m. on a Wednesday.

In a normal situation, the students would be eagerly waiting for the final bell of the day so they could flood out into those very hallways and head home.

But, as we all know, 2020 is far from a normal situation.

“It’s a pretty big school,” Dancy said. “We have a lot of empty space right now.”

Woodland Heights Middle, which serves as the new home of the students Brawley Middle, in Mooresville has seen the first nearly two weeks of its existence come and go without having all 622 students enrolled on campus at one time.

Like the rest of Iredell-Statesville Schools, WHMS is on a “Plan B” system, meaning that only a small portion of the student body is ever in the school at once. According to Principal Dancy, only around 250 students are there on a daily basis.

However, despite a daily attendance that is larger than a majority of the other schools in I-SS, the daily protocols, both getting students into the building and going about the school day, have been implemented successfully to this point.

“We go through about 100 car riders every morning, which is about equal to the bus riders to be honest,” Dancy said. “We start (taking temperatures) around 7:40 and by 8:05, we’re done, so we’re actually moving through quite quickly.”

“And I tell you, I’m very proud of the kids,” Dancy added. “We’ve had hardly any issues with kids not wearing a mask. We give them their necessary mask breaks. The separation in the lunch room is hard sometimes because there’s six feet between them, but they’re still chatting away.”