FINDING OUT WHERE THE BODIES ARE BURIED: Phil Chalmers hopes podcast, interviews will lead to closure

Like his desire to help teens in his early career, his interviews with serial killers aren’t due to morbid fascination, but with the belief that many have murdered others that were not part of the cases that landed them in jail.

“I’m hoping to get them to confess to other crimes that they may have committed to bring closure to the families,” he said.

That is the reason behind the title for his podcast — revealing where the bodies are buried.

Chalmers said he has interviewed some of the more famous serial killers — BTK (Dennis Rader), Gacy, convicted and executed for killing 33 teenage boys, and David Berkowitz, known as the Son of Sam, who pleaded guilty to eight shootings in New York. He’s also talked to many lesser known killers.

“There are about 3,400 serial killers and most people have just heard of a few,” he said.

Part of his method of getting information from these killers, he said, is developing a rapport, maybe even a friendship of a sort, with them. His motivation is to find out about unsolved murders, and if any of these killers are responsible. “There are 80,000 to 100,000 unsolved murders (across the country),” he said.