'Finding my way now': Mother's Day is bittersweet for West as she grieves over death of son and finds joy in her role to others

Patti West has more time on her hands these days than she knows what to do with.

“I’ve been so used to being on go. All these projects that needed worked on or somewhere I needed to be, or somebody I needed to talk to,” West said. “I’m not somebody that is just going to be retired, I’m finding my way now.”

Since retiring from Fifth Street Ministries after 31 years, the nonprofit she and husband Gary West founded, she said she is figuring out what’s next for her as much as what to do with all her time now. West plans to move closer to two of her daughters — she is the mother of six children — but said she hopes to find time for volunteering once things settle down.

She now has more time for her children and grandchildren, which she effusively loves and praises, but she would be lying if she said she didn’t miss aspects of her work over the years.

“I knew it was time for me to do it, but it was bittersweet. The job there hasn’t been a job, it’s been my life. The folks I met there became my family,” West said. “It was a difficult decision to make, but I knew it was time.”

Unfortunately for West, that was made more clear last August as her son, Chad West, died at age 40 after battling issues with mental illness and drug addictions.