Financial steps to take when dealing with Alzheimer’s

If a person close to you has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, it may be time to address some serious financial questions. Due to the debilitating nature of Alzheimer’s and related forms of dementia on your loved one’s ability to make sound financial decisions, the sooner you can get financial matters in order the better. Here are four important steps to take:

Look for signs of unusual financial activity

Discrepancies involving money can often be among the early signs of cognitive challenges for an individual. Red flags may include difficulty paying a proper amount for an item, leaving bills unpaid or making out-of-the-ordinary purchases. If you observe signs of a loss in judgment related to financial matters, additional action may be required.

Identify, designate a power of attorney

Many people are reluctant to hand control over of their personal finances. It’s important to have an honest discussion with your loved one and help them appreciate the importance of having somebody in a position to look out for their interests. Most important is to identify somebody who can be considered a trusted surrogate to help manage day-to-day money matters when that becomes necessary. An individual should be designated as financial power-of-attorney, authorized to sign checks, pay bills and help keep an eye on the affected person’s finances. The person designated with power-of-attorney can ease into the role, only assuming full control when it becomes absolutely necessary as the person receiving the diagnosis loses capacity to make rational decisions.